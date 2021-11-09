WAVE Virtual Day of Action

media release: Wisconsin Anti-Violence Effort Educational Fund (WAVE) is a statewide grassroots organization dedicated to preventing gun violence, injuries and deaths through education and advocacy. Join WAVE in a Day of Action November 9! This is the most important action you can take this year to end gun violence in Wisconsin, and the day is quickly approaching!

Sign up now!

When: Tuesday, November 9, 2021, East at 10 am. | West at 12 pm

Where: Zoom - we will send you your link closer to the date after you sign up.

On November 9, you will be able to show Wisconsin legislators that Wisconsinites want them to support the lifesaving gun violence prevention bills that were recently introduced, including background checks on all gun sales, a process for obtaining extreme risk protection orders (ERPO), and important protections for victims of domestic violence.

Likewise, it's your chance to demand that they reject the series of dangerous, pro-gun bills they've introduced that will put us all in more danger.

This event will be all virtual, and we will help you prepare in advance to make sure you feel comfortable, no matter your experience. You will have the opportunity to speak with legislators, or, if you are not interested in talking, you can simply show up to demonstrate our strength in numbers. Either way, your presence will make a difference.