media release: ​ Join us at Meadowridge Library this fall for three different nature programs with Nature Everywhere. No advanced registration required, childcare groups welcome!

Join local writer, photographer, and nature play advocate Samantha Cora Christian Haas for a reading of her debut children’s picture book, “Waverly Braves the Breeze: The Story of a Galápagos Albatross” (2024, Tra Publishing). Set in the Galápagos Islands off the coast of South America, the rhyming picture book introduces children to unusual land and ocean animals as well as Spanish phrases. After the reading, kids can enjoy fun, themed activities. A perfect blend of storytelling, learning, and play!