press release: USA | 135 minutes | R | DCP | Dir. Trey Edward Shults

Set against the vibrant landscape of south Florida, and featuring an astonishing ensemble of award-winning actors and breakouts alike, Waves trace the epic emotional journey of a suburban African-American family - led by a well-intentional but domineering father - as they navigate love, forgiveness, and coming together in the aftermath of a loss. From acclaimed director Trey Edward Shults, Waves is a heartrending story about the universal capacity for compassion and growth even in the darkest of times.

"Schultz has a lovely way of telling a just-on-the-verge-of-melodramatic story on a very human level; his camera gets lost in the faces, the flashing sirens, the immediacy of two young people finding a home with each other," - Moira MacDonald, Seattle Times