Wax Motif, Birthdayy Partyy, Wifflin, Austin Rude, Clur

press release: With musical influences like R&B, disco and UK bass, the Austrailian-born producer brings an unique style to the studio, which makes him a highly sought-after producer. Wax Motif released tracks Diplo’s Mad Decent, Tchami’s Confession label and A-Trak’s Fool’s Gold, as well as a host of remixes for the likes of Major Lazer, TG, Kid Ink, Chromeo, Deadmau5 and Warren G. His work on Destructo’s album on Interscope includes the likes of Ty Dolla Sign, TG, Freddie Gibbs, Problem and Kurupt. If you’re looking for new music from the producer who counts Diplo, DJ Snake, Major Lazer, A-Trak, RL Grime, Tchami, GTA, Oliver Heldens, Jauz, Knife Party and more as fans, Wax Motif is currently working on new music to be released this year.