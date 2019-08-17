Wayfarers

Google Calendar - Wayfarers - 2019-08-17 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Wayfarers - 2019-08-17 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Wayfarers - 2019-08-17 10:00:00 iCalendar - Wayfarers - 2019-08-17 10:00:00

RSVP

Governor Dodge State Park, Dodgeville 4175 Hwy. 23 N., Dodgeville, Wisconsin 53533

press release: #OutWIGo – Governor Dodge State Park

10 a.m. – 9 p.m. (camping option available), Saturday, August 17, 2019, Governor Dodge State Park, Dodgeville

Leaders: Kathryn Gehrke and Jane Simkins (Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources)

Cost: $55

Join us for a full day of hiking, paddling, and exploring Governor Dodge State Park! We’ll hike, bird, paddle, campfire cook, and more during this fun get-together. Campsites are already reserved for those who want to stay overnight! All equipment, meals, and camping fees included (need assistance renting camping gear? Contact us and we’ll help you out!).

Info

Governor Dodge State Park, Dodgeville 4175 Hwy. 23 N., Dodgeville, Wisconsin 53533 View Map
Recreation
RSVP
Google Calendar - Wayfarers - 2019-08-17 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Wayfarers - 2019-08-17 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Wayfarers - 2019-08-17 10:00:00 iCalendar - Wayfarers - 2019-08-17 10:00:00