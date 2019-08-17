press release: #OutWIGo – Governor Dodge State Park

10 a.m. – 9 p.m. (camping option available), Saturday, August 17, 2019, Governor Dodge State Park, Dodgeville

Leaders: Kathryn Gehrke and Jane Simkins (Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources)

Cost: $55

Join us for a full day of hiking, paddling, and exploring Governor Dodge State Park! We’ll hike, bird, paddle, campfire cook, and more during this fun get-together. Campsites are already reserved for those who want to stay overnight! All equipment, meals, and camping fees included (need assistance renting camping gear? Contact us and we’ll help you out!).