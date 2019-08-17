press release: 6 p.m. – 9:30 p.m., Saturday, August 17, 2019, Outdoor UW, Memorial Union, Madison

Cost: $55

Join us for our popular Glow Float! Enjoy a 6-mile paddle from Memorial Union to Lakeshore Nature Preserve’s Picnic Point, and back again. Stop at Picnic Point for a special talk on the history and significance of the Lakeshore Nature Preserve. On the way back to Memorial Union, light up lanterns, adorn some glow, and paddle leisurely back to the docks as Terrace onlookers delight in the floating glow of our flotilla.