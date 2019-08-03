press release: Biking the Military Ridge Prairie Heritage Area

10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Saturday, August 3, 2019 Mount Horeb Park & Ride, Mount Horeb

Leaders: Hannah Larson (The Nature Conservancy), Steve Richter (The Nature Conservancy), and Rich Henderson (The Prairie Enthusiasts). Cost: $15

Learn about efforts to conserve the Military Ridge Prairie Heritage Area, a grassland landscape with more than 60 prairie remnants and critical bird habitat. We’ll bike from Mount Horeb out to Barneveld, visiting prairies protected by The Nature Conservancy and The Prairie Enthusiasts and enjoy a picnic lunch along the way (biking distance 22 miles).