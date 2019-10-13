press release: Parfrey’s Glen Work Day

9 a.m – 12 p.m., Sunday, October 13, 2019, Location: Parfrey’s Glen State Natural Area, Merrimac

Leaders: Jared Urban, Volunteer Coordinator, State Natural Area Volunteer Program (DNR)

Cost: FREE

RSVP Required

Love Parfrey’s Glen? Help us keep it beautiful and healthy as we remove invasive honeysuckle and brush. This is hard work, but it’s important and makes a huge difference in the health of the local ecosystem. Volunteers will be using loppers and other tools to remove and treat woody invasive plants as well as moving small trees and brush. No skills needed – you will be trained on-site.