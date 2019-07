press release: Tree Climbing: A View from the Top

1 p.m. – 3 p.m., Saturday, September 21, 2019, Riveredge Nature Center, Saukville, WI

Leaders: Steff Merten (Riveredge Nature Center)

Cost: $40

Discover an exciting new outdoor activity: recreational tree climbing! Move up and down a rope system to experience a squirrel’s eye view of the world. Explore the wonders of tree canopy habitats while finding peace, relaxation, and a new perspective.