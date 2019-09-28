press release: September 28, 2019 | 11 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

In partnership with La Crosse Queen Cruises, 405 E Veterans Memorial Drive, La Crosse

Discover unique history and lore as we paddle upstream from La Crosse and delight in peak fall colors of the Mississippi River. Enjoy a conversation with Wisconsin wildlife expert and Conservation Hall of Fame inductee, Dr. Scott Craven and watch for eagles and other wildlife as we cruise past steep bluffs adjacent to the “Great River Road.”

Price of $75 includes cruise, lunch, and $25 donation to the Bluffs to Great Lake Shores Campaign.