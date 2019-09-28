press release: Bike, Hike and Wine at Trempealeau Mountain

10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Saturday, September 28, 2019, Perrot State Park, Perrot, WI

Leaders: Ryan O’Connor, Kevin Doyle, Justin Nooker (Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources)

Cost: $45

Join us on this behind-the-scenes ramble up a sacred mountain on the Mississippi, featuring archaeology, history, and ecology. We’ll bike 6.5 miles on the Great River Trail, passing through large areas of restored prairie and barrens on the old Mississippi River terrace. Then we’ll climb the steep and rugged Trempealeau Mountain (normally closed to the public) for spectacular views of the Mississippi, Trempealeau River, and Perrot State Park. We’ll enjoy lunch on the summit, while learning about the site’s Native American history and the sacred nature of the mountain. On the return bike ride, we’ll make a short detour to Elmaro Winery to taste local wine and cheese and enjoy more great views.