press release: Lake Michigan Coastal Conservation Cruise

September 8, 2019 | 11 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

In partnership with Edelweiss Cruises Milwaukee, from 205 W Highland Ave #204, Milwaukee, WI 53203

Cruise through the heart of downtown Milwaukee and into Lake Michigan and enjoy conversations with Great Lake conservationists who are spearheading the Foundation’s recent efforts to restore some of Southeast Wisconsin’s most important coastal dune habitats.

Price of $75 includes cruise, lunch, and $25 donation to the Bluffs to Great Lake Shores Campaign.