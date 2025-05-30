BlueStem Jazz.

media release: Wayfaring is the duo project of clarinetist James Falzone and bassist/singer Katie Ernst. Intermezzo is Wayfaring’s follow-up recording to their 2016 critically acclaimed, I Move, You Move, which was described as “one of the most austerely beautiful recordings of the year” by the Chicago Tribune. Started in Chicago in 2015 as a casual meeting of two like-minded players, Wayfaring has formed into a longstanding collective of unusual nuance and depth. Forged from years of live performances throughout North America and Canada, the music on Intermezzo furthers Wayfaring’s penchant for exploring disparate source material including Irish murder ballads, 16th century lute songs, and swinging jazz standards, in addition to Ernst’s and Falzone’s original compositions and improvisations.