East Side Club 3735 Monona Drive, Madison, Wisconsin 53714

media release: The East Side Club's 35th Annual Chili Cook Off is Saturday, February 28

Doors open at 10:00am with raffles, 50/50, pull-tabs, cash bar and concessions

Judging takes place at 12:00pm, with competitors' samples available to attendees afterwards ($7 wristband to try all the chilis!)

The party moves upstairs after the cook off with live music from Wayne Road! A  blend of classic rock, country and honky tonk to make you move! ($5 entry).

All the while on the shores of beautiful Lake Monona!  

It's a great, family-friendly event!

Interested in cooking?  Contact events@escmadison.com; spots are limited.  $45 to enter.  Questions? Call the East Side Club at 608-222-9131

