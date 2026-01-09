media release: The East Side Club's 35th Annual Chili Cook Off is Saturday, February 28

Doors open at 10:00am with raffles, 50/50, pull-tabs, cash bar and concessions

Judging takes place at 12:00pm, with competitors' samples available to attendees afterwards ($7 wristband to try all the chilis!)

The party moves upstairs after the cook off with live music from Wayne Road! A blend of classic rock, country and honky tonk to make you move! ($5 entry).

All the while on the shores of beautiful Lake Monona!

It's a great, family-friendly event!

Interested in cooking? Contact events@escmadison.com; spots are limited. $45 to enter. Questions? Call the East Side Club at 608-222-9131