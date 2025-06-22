The Wayword Ensemble

media release: Unless, is a 25-minute, all-ages production combining brass chamber music and storytelling. It invites audiences to reconnect with nature through the following program:

Texts:

“When I Am Among The Trees” by Mary Oliver,

The Giving Tree by Shel Silverstein

The Lorax by Dr. Suess

Musical selections:

“What A Wonderful World” by Thiele-Weiss arr. Katherine Schmit

“Les Fleurs” by Minnie Riperton arr. Ryan Valdivia

“Danse Bolivienne” by Henri Tomasi

“Tantas Cosas” by Rita Payes arr. Maggie Cremers