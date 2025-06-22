The Wayword Ensemble

Muso 2040 Winnebago St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

media release: Unless, is a 25-minute, all-ages production combining brass chamber music and storytelling. It invites audiences to reconnect with nature through the following program:

Texts:

“When I Am Among The Trees” by Mary Oliver, 

The Giving Tree by Shel Silverstein

The Lorax by Dr. Suess 

Musical selections:

“What A Wonderful World” by Thiele-Weiss arr. Katherine Schmit

“Les Fleurs” by Minnie Riperton arr. Ryan Valdivia 

“Danse Bolivienne” by Henri Tomasi

“Tantas Cosas” by Rita Payes arr. Maggie Cremers

Info

Muso 2040 Winnebago St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
Music, Spoken Word
Google Calendar - The Wayword Ensemble - 2025-06-22 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - The Wayword Ensemble - 2025-06-22 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - The Wayword Ensemble - 2025-06-22 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - The Wayword Ensemble - 2025-06-22 19:00:00 ical