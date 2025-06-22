The Wayword Ensemble
Muso 2040 Winnebago St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
media release: Unless, is a 25-minute, all-ages production combining brass chamber music and storytelling. It invites audiences to reconnect with nature through the following program:
Texts:
“When I Am Among The Trees” by Mary Oliver,
The Giving Tree by Shel Silverstein
The Lorax by Dr. Suess
Musical selections:
“What A Wonderful World” by Thiele-Weiss arr. Katherine Schmit
“Les Fleurs” by Minnie Riperton arr. Ryan Valdivia
“Danse Bolivienne” by Henri Tomasi
“Tantas Cosas” by Rita Payes arr. Maggie Cremers