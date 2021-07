media release: Join us at EJ Schneider field on the Oshkosh North high school campus for the 37th annual WBCA All-Star Classic starting Friday night, July 9th with two games and four games on Saturday, July 10th.

Friday: North vs. South, 4 pm; East vs. West, 6:30 pm. Saturday: East vs. South, 10 am; North vs. West, 12:30 pm; South vs. West, 2:30 pm; east vs. North, 4:30 pm.