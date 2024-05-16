WCBVI Advocacy Day

media release: Advocacy can take place at many different levels, from local councils all the way up to the U.S. Senate. Many of the policy decisions that affect you the most on a daily basis are made by local leaders in your own community—some of whom might even be your neighbors. That type of local advocacy is the focus of the Council’s 2024 Advocacy Day, taking place Thursday, May 16 from noon to 1:30 p.m. We hope you will join us!

Advocacy Day will be a virtual event once again this year, with participants meeting via Zoom. This year’s edition will feature a panel of three local advocates from around the state discussing their efforts to promote change in their community. Executive Director Denise Jess will moderate the panel discussion and share some specific advocacy opportunities. Our goal is to inspire you to take the next step in your own advocacy, whether you’re an experienced activist or just getting your feet wet.

Panelists:

· Liz Fryseth of La Crosse has been advocating at the local level for many years on guide dog access, pedestrian safety and emergency preparedness.

· Brent Goodman of Rhinelander is a Council board member who facilitates a vision loss support group and is newer to advocacy.

· Wendi Dwyer of Madison is a long-time advocate though newer to advocating in the blind and low vision community on issues such as pedestrian safety and guide dog access.

A major goal of Advocacy Day is to help participants understand that almost anyone can be a successful advocate, but that to be effective, you must first understand the process and recognize what’s possible. Some basic diplomacy skills also make a big difference. Advocacy Day will cover both of those sets of skills.

You can find the details and register for Advocacy Day on our website. We look forward to seeing you on May 16!