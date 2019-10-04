WCBVI Exhibit

press release: On Friday, October 4, from 5-8 p.m., the Wisconsin Council of the Blind & Visually Impaired will proudly showcase work from artists who have vision loss. This event is a part of the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art (MMoCA) annual gallery night and one of nearly 70 locations throughout the city featuring art and entertainment.

Participating artists will display and discuss how they create art. Attendees are welcome to browse the artwork, enjoy live music, refreshments and talk to the artists. Artwork will be for sale for those interested. Registration is not required. Event is free and open to the public. The exhibit is on display through Nov. 15.