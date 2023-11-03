WCBVI Gallery Night

media release: On Friday, November 3, the Wisconsin Council of the Blind & Visually Impaired will host its 2023 Gallery Night, a celebration of art created by individuals with vision loss. This year, the Council is featuring the work of eight artists from across Wisconsin working in a range of media, including oil painting, ceramics, photography, fiber arts, digital drawing and woodworking.

This year’s featured artists are: Evelyn Becker, Sun Prairie; Richard Berkholtz, Madison; Judi Cihowiak, Oshkosh; Ellen Connor, Oregon; Jim Frome, Madison; Gerald Johnson, Medford; Eli Santin, Madison; Zack Zdrale, Madison

Gallery Night returned to the Council’s Willy St. building as an in-person event in 2022, and we are pleased to continue the live format this year. Many of the pieces on display will be available for purchase both at the event and through our online virtual gallery, which can be accessed at wcblind.org/events/gallery-night/.

“We view Gallery Night as an important part of our mission to educate the public about the contributions people with vision loss make to society every day, whether through art or through the multitude of other activities we engage in,” said Denise Jess, Executive Director of the Wisconsin Council of the Blind & Visually Impaired.

“We have art created by people who are visually impaired on display in our offices throughout the year,” Jess said. “Visitors are often surprised to discover the level of talent exhibited by these artists. Our goal is to make that less surprising to folks by building greater understanding of the strengths and abilities of the population we serve.”

A video featuring comments from the artists will run continually during the event. In addition, the Council’s access technology and vision rehabilitation classrooms will be open for demonstrations of some of the adaptive techniques artists with vision loss may use in their work and in their lives. The Sharper Vision Store will also be open for browsing and purchases. Light snacks and refreshments will be available.

The Council is grateful to Associated Bank for sponsoring this year’s Gallery Night.

About the Council

Founded in 1952, the Wisconsin Council of the Blind & Visually Impaired promotes the dignity and empowerment of the people of Wisconsin living with vision loss through advocacy, education and vision services. To learn more about the Council, visit WCblind.org.