WCBVI Gallery Night

media release: Join us on Friday, November 1 for Gallery Night!

For more than a decade, the Wisconsin Council of the Blind & Visually Impaired has hosted Gallery Night events to celebrate and showcase the work of Wisconsin artists with vision loss. This year, we’re featuring the work of nine Wisconsin artists working in a variety of media, including oil paint, photograph, ceramics, digital drawings, and fiber arts. We’re grateful to Associated Bank, Community Shares of Wisconsin, Numbers 4 Nonprofits, SVA and Kwik Trip for sponsoring this year’s Gallery Night event