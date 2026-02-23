WCHA Women's Hockey Playoffs

× Expand Meg Kelly/Wisconsin Athletics The UW women's hockey team, on Feb. 18, 2023. The UW women's hockey team during their upset of No. 1 Ohio State at LaBahn Arena on Feb. 18, 2023.

media release: The No. 1 Wisconsin women's hockey team (29-3-2, 23-3-2) sealed its 11th WCHA regular season championship after a 4-2 win against St. Cloud State at LaBahn Arena on Feb. 22. Wisconsin ties Minnesota for the most regular season championship in conference history. The Badgers finish their regular season with 29 wins, and now have the one-seed for the WCHA Tournament.Laney Potter put the Badgers on the board during a UW power play in the first period. Potter netted the one-timer off a great past from Lacey Eden.

The second period opened with freshman Mackenzie Jones scoring her first career goal. Jones fired a puck from the point that raced over the goaltender's shoulder to make it 2-0.Captain Lacey Eden made it 3-0 with 10:33 remaining in the second period. It was her fourth score of the series after recording a five-point hat trick in yesterday's win.In the final seconds of a St. Cloud State power play, the Huskies were able to tally one goal, but the Badgers still led 3-1 after two periods..Cassie Hall added another for UW to begin the third, her 23rd of the season. Hall's goal was assisted by Finley McCarthy and Eden.

The Huskies snuck one more goal halfway through the third, but were unable to cut the deficit further with an extra-attacker. The Badgers concluded their regular season with a 4-2 victory, winning the Julianne Bye Cup in front of their home LaBahn crowd.The Badgers outshot the Huskies 44-27 while freshman goaltender Rhyah Stewart recorded 25 saves.

Up Next: The Badgers will host the first round of WCHA playoffs against Bemidji State in a best of three series beginning on Friday Feb. 27.