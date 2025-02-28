WCHA Women's Hockey Playoffs

× Expand Meg Kelly/Wisconsin Athletics The UW women's hockey team, on Feb. 18, 2023. The UW women's hockey team during their upset of No. 1 Ohio State at LaBahn Arena on Feb. 18, 2023.

media release: After sweeping Bemidji State last weekend to wrap up the regular season, the No. 1 Wisconsin women’s hockey team will host Bemidji State in the opening round of the WCHA Playoffs. The best-of-three series opens on Friday at 7 p.m. while the second game will take place on Saturday at 3 p.m. A third game, if necessary, will begin at 2 p.m. CT.

The winner of the first-round series will advance to the 2025 WCHA Final Faceoff, March 7-8, at AMSOIL Arena in Duluth, Minnesota. Wisconsin won its 10th WCHA Final Faceoff crown last season.