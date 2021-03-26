ONLINE: WCO Winter Chamber Series

press release: While full orchestras remain sidelined, the WCO is excited to present the Winter Chamber Series. This new series will feature chamber works for multiple ensembles ranging from trios to octets, showcasing the versatility and caliber of the WCO’s 34 world-class musicians. Programs are on demand from Friday at 7:30 pm through the following Monday at 7:30 pm.

Two women composers are featured on the March program. Oboist and composer, Alyssa Morris’ Motion (2010) for wind quartet focuses on four different “motions. The movements include: Bike Ride, Stretch, Tip Toe, and Strut. Jessie Montgomery’s Strum (2015) for string quartet is an energetic and vibrant work. Starting in 1999, Montgomery became involved with the Sphinx Organization, a Detroit-based nonprofit that supports young African American and Latinx string players. She now serves as composer-in-residence for the Sphinx Virtuosi, the organization’s professional touring ensemble. Brahms’ grand Horn Trio and Beethoven’s Quintet for Piano and Winds op.16 round out the program.