ONLINE: WCV Budget Training Session

media release: In 2020, legislators failed to pass even some of the most modest clean water bills in response to Wisconsin’s decades long drinking water crisis. The governor’s proposed budget is a chance to hold legislators accountable and to deliver clean, safe drinking water for every Wisconsinite in the coming years – despite the legislature's failure last year.

We don’t know quite yet the format of the budget hearings and due to ongoing COVID-19 guidance, you may not feel comfortable attending a budget hearing in person. However, Wisconsin Conservation Voters has new opportunities to share our stories and advocate in ways we never could before.

Join us on Friday, March 12 from noon to 1 p.m. to learn what’s in the governor’s proposed budget and how to advocate effectively for clean water budget items in a virtual landscape.

You can expect to learn:

Key clean water budget items

The budget process

How to share your story

Effective digital methods to lobby legislators

Every Wisconsinite – no matter where they’re from, their financial status, or what they look like – deserves clean drinking water. Save your spot at our Clean Water Budget Briefing by clicking here.