WDVA Virtual Roundtable

press release: Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs (WDVA) Secretary Mary Kolar invites the community to join one of three roundtables on supporting Wisconsin veterans. Participants will have an opportunity to share their ideas and recommendations for the future funding of the department’s programs, benefits, and services.

Eau Claire/Superior/Wausau: Wednesday, Dec. 9, 11 a.m. - noon

Join here: https://bit.ly/ WDVARoundtableSuperior (password: North)

Madison/La Crosse: Thursday, Dec. 10, 2-3 p.m.

Join here: https://bit.ly/ WDVARoundtableMadison (password: Southwest)

Milwaukee/Appleton/Green Bay: Thursday, Dec. 10, 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Join here: https://bit.ly/ WDVARoundtableMKE (password: Southeast)

Additional details about the WDVA Virtual Roundtables on Supporting Our Veterans are available here. (PDF)