We Are Messengers, Cochren & Co., Ben Fuller

media release: Chart-topping band We Are Messengers is taking its high-energy live show on the road this fall with its “Where the Joy Is” tour. Concert goers will experience an incredible night of live music from this award-winning band, helmed by Irish-born frontman Darren Mulligan on some of the group’s best-loved hits, such as “Come What May,” “Image of God,” “God You Are,” “Wholehearted” and many more. The tour also features additional performances by special guests Cochren & Co and Ben Fuller.

