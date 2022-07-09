media release: Sat. July 9, 8:00 pm Social Justice Center (1202 Williamson St.) Outdoor Screening of the CrimethInc. documentary, We Are Now – hosted by the Madison Infoshop! On the night of June 12, 2020, Atlanta police officers murdered Rayshard Brooks, a 27-year-old Black man, at a Wendy’s in south Atlanta, Georgia. This took place immediately following the high point of the countrywide uprising in which people responded to the murders of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Breonna Taylor in Louisville, and countless other Black people around the United States. In response, a new wave of protest and revolt broke out across Atlanta, in which the Wendy’s on University Ave burned to the ground. Armed Black demonstrators occupied the site of the Wendy’s, mourning for Rayshard Brooks and seeking to create spaces of Black empowerment. More info? Visit the Facebook event: https://www.facebook.com/ events/571914731118949/

