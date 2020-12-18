ONLINE: We Banjo 3

× Expand Tony Nelson We Banjo 3

media release: We Banjo 3 (WB3) hosts a festive holiday livestream airing December 18, at 8pm EST. Dubbed “A Winter Wonderful,” the evening will feature a special WB3 performance, plus musical sets by a short list of special guests to be announced soon. Event tickets are $20, with limited edition merch bundles available at higher price points. Each ticket purchase includes on-demand access for 48 hours post event. Tickets available now at www.webanjo3.com.