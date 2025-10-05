We Came to PLAY!

media release: Monona Grove Nursery School is moving after 50+ years. To help fund the necessary renovations for licensing requirements, MGNS is hosting a FUN-draiser doing what we’ve always loved and done best: PLAY! Join us for this event featuring raffles, a shuffleboard tournament, giveaways and more – all to benefit the biggest moment in MGNS’s 68-year history – our move to our new location at 4019 Hegg Ave! This is an all-alumni-and-friends-need- to-join-the-party event so spread the word – all are welcome! Big thanks to our host, the MUSKY, where we know the good times always roll. Join the fun and help sustain MGNS for the next 6+ decades of learning through play! RSVP via Facebook Event and visit our website to learn more or to support with a donation to our capital campaign: mgns.org

https://www.facebook. com/events/1210333467445223