We Came to PLAY!
to
Muskellounge and Sporting Club 4102 Monona Drive, Madison, Wisconsin 53716
media release: Monona Grove Nursery School is moving after 50+ years. To help fund the necessary renovations for licensing requirements, MGNS is hosting a FUN-draiser doing what we’ve always loved and done best: PLAY! Join us for this event featuring raffles, a shuffleboard tournament, giveaways and more – all to benefit the biggest moment in MGNS’s 68-year history – our move to our new location at 4019 Hegg Ave! This is an all-alumni-and-friends-need-