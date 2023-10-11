RSVP for We Elevate Together

media release: Register today for JustDane's We Elevate Together celebration!

We are excited to kickoff our 50th Anniversary by celebrating the impact JustDane has made in the community through collaborative efforts.

A discussion amongst key collaborators, hosted by Angela Russell, will be held at TruStage, 5910 Mineral Point Road. TruStage requires all attendees register ahead of time for security reasons. Refreshments and networking begin at 5 pm, with the discussion at 5:45 pm on Oct. 17.

Registration closes Oct. 11.