media release:

We Give a Whoop! Community-based Conservation for Cranes

Join Alicia Ward, Outreach Biologist, as we discuss the history and the ongoing conservation story of the iconic and endangered Whooping Crane. We will focus on the reintroduced Eastern Migratory Population of Whooping Cranes, the current threats they face, the work our team does to conserve Whooping Cranes, and what everyone can do to help protect this species!

Whooping Crane Week is sponsored by Mary Ellen and Larry O'Brien.