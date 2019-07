press release: WE LIVE! A POETRY READING AND FILM PRESENTATION USING POEMS OF DEFIANCE AND

POSITIVE CHANGE IN THESE UNCERTAIN TIMES.

DASHA KELLY HAMILTON IS A FORMER POET LAUREATE OF MILWAUKEE WHO STYLES

HERSELF AS A CREATIVE CHANGE AGENT WITH TWO POETRY COLLECTIONS AND TWO

NOVELS PUBLISHED. POETIC YE IS A FORMER CHICAGO GANG LEADER WHO, WHILE IN

PRISON, FORMED A POETRY GROUP WITH TWO OTHER INMATES, AND UPON RELEASE

PUBLISHED AN ANTHOLOGY, THROWING ROCKS AT THE PEN THROUGH THE

PROMETHEAN MEDIA GROUP. HIS GOAL IS TO HELP RE-BUILD THE STREETS HE ONCE

TORE DOWN THROUGH POSITIVE MESSAGES AND ACTION.

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 11, 2019, OPEN MIC SIGN-UP BEGINS AT 6:30 P.M. READINGS BEGIN AT 7:00 P.M., NORTH STREET CABARET, 610 NORTH STREET

SPONSORED BY THE WISCONSIN FELLOWSHIP OF POETS (WWW.WFOP.ORG). (608) 242-

7340 OR 608-422-5646 FOR MORE INFO.