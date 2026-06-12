media release: Democratic gubernatorial frontrunner and State Rep. Francesca Hong will host a rally at Atwood Music Hall in Madison on Sunday, June 14, beginning at 4:00 PM. The event is part of the campaign's We Make Better Possible: LIVE rally series.

The event will feature remarks from California Congressman Ro Khanna, Madison Alderwoman Sabrina Madison, former journalist and congressional candidate Kat Abughazaleh, and author, activist, and attorney Qasim Rashid. Trans advocate and home-repair educator Mercury Stardust will emcee. The evening also includes a set from comedian Gareth Reynolds of The Dollop and live music from Jerrika Mighelle, Ladyslipper, and Spectaculous, before a speech from Hong, who is running on a platform of permanent affordability for working Wisconsinites.

The rally caps the weekend of the Democratic Party of Wisconsin's State Convention, held June13–14 at Monona Terrace, bringing thousands of Wisconsin Democrats to Madison as the August 11 primary enters its final stretch.

Hong arrives with sustained momentum: Her campaign has led the Democratic field in three consecutive Marquette Law School polls and has gained ground in polling released by rival campaigns while building a grassroots volunteer base of more than 3,000 Wisconsinites across all 72 counties and refusing corporate PAC contributions.

“People all across Wisconsin are fired up and ready for bold new policies that address the root causes of the affordability crisis, with the scale and speed required to meet the moment,” Hong said. "The momentum is real, and it's growing, because we have a plan to make Wisconsin work for working-class people."