We Need a Labor Party! The Two Party System only defends the Rich

Like a pendulum, the government swings back and forth from democrat to republican. Each party blames the other for why the problems of capitalism can't be solved. The fact that these parties can't, and have no interest in making things better for working people becomes clearer every year. So what must we do to break the cycle of goverments after government defending capitalist class interests? Build a Working Class Party! One actually willing to fight for workers' interests and for the Socialist Transformation of Society!