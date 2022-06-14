media release: Madison Public Library’s We Read program is celebrating the joy of reading and the beginning of summer with programs for kids and families just as school lets out.

Beginning June 10, each of the nine public library locations and the Dream Bus will host We Read bookmaking programs. Supplies will be provided for attendees to customize a blank book by writing their own story, drawing their favorite characters, or making a list of their favorite reads. Some programs will be drop-in and others will be held at specific times and led by library staff. Attendees are invited to bring their books back to the library throughout the summer so library staff can celebrate their stories or journals, as well as all the different ways they’ve chosen to read.

“One of the truths that we’ve discovered is that relationships are key to creating enthusiastic readers. Whether that’s a friend who recommended their favorite author to you or memories of reading together with a loved one at bedtime or participating in a book club or having a librarian really listen to your request and help you find just the right thing….relationships build readers,” said Youth Services Manager Tammy Ocampo. “This summer we want to focus on re-establishing or creating those relationships so that reading becomes something joyful.”

Throughout the summer, when kids and families visit the library, there will be multiple opportunities to share about what they have chosen to read. Whether they’re reading a traditional hard copy book or a comic book, audiobooks, movie subtitles, video games or social media…it’s all worth celebrating and talking about with other readers! You can also pick up We Read stickers, color-changing pencils, temporary tattoos and the popular We Read tote bags to fill with library materials of your choice.

“An awesome way to spend time this summer is to bring your children to the library and let them find something they are truly excited to read,” said Ocampo. “If they don’t already enjoy reading, ask a librarian for ideas! And grab a WE READ bag to carry your treasures home.”

We Read summer kick-off programs will take place throughout June, and there are lots of other programs for kids and families planned throughout the summer. At the end of the summer from August 8-20, We Read programs will center on storytelling and story sharing. During that time, each library will have workshops and/or self-directed activities including stop-motion animation, informal comic making, spoken word poetry, and more. See the full lineup of End of Summer Celebration events online at madpl.org/calendar.

The We Read program is made possible thanks to the support of the Madison Public Library Foundation , Ascendium Education Group , Steve Stricker American Family Insurance Foundation , Dick Goldberg & Lisa Munro, and David Wood & Jane Doughty.

Learn more about We Read and see the full schedule of events for summer at madisonpubliclibrary.org/weread.