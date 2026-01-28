We Ride in Unity

media release: This Saturday (Jan 31) at 1 PM, there will be a Unity Ride in honor of Alex Pretti. Meeting point is at the State Capitol at State Street. The ride will roll out at 1:30 PM for a 9-mile route. Many other US cities are hosting Unity Rides on that day as well.

Alex was one of us, could’ve been any of us, so as we mourn, all of us can come together in unity to remember Alex for what he was. A kind and caring soul put on this earth to be the light for others. Although his light has been extinguished by this fascist regime, it hasn’t been lost. If anything, those sparks fell and ignited something in us that’s been hiding all along. We are stronger together, and they can’t take us all. We’ve gathered together a community of cyclists to remember Alex Pretti. Please join in, near or far this Saturday, 1/31 1:00 PM Central Time. The ride will start at the Wisconsin State Capitol (state street side), we will ride about 9 miles together, and reconvene at the meeting spot.

We’re asking folks to host rides and come together. Bike shops and non-profits, cycling orgs and alt cycling collectives, city and rural. We are many but we stand together as one.

Graphics are courtesy of Casey Robertson of Robertson Design aka @champagne_rodman and @angrycatfish provided the text for this post.

Madison, WI joins together @cap.city.cyclists, @femmefortyracing, @2bitbicyclegoons, @blacksaddlebikeshop @cranksgivingmadison, @the.meanderers group and others. We hope folks from all over join together in unity as well!