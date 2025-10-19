We Rise Together Community Gathering

media release: You’re invited to a special community gathering at the Aldo Leopold Nature Center, a venue that embodies the beautiful Wisconsin places we’re fighting for. Join us for guided nature walks, a community bonfire, tasty treats, live music by Ken Lonnquist, and moments of reflection in the crisp fall air.

We can’t wait to see you there—because when we rise together, we rise stronger!

WHEN: October 19, 2025, 3:00–600pm

WHERE: Aldo Leopold Nature Center, 330 Femrite Dr, Monona, WI 53716

RSVP: act.350wisconsin.org/a/we-rise-together

https://www.facebook.com/events/24769756636045505/

NOTE: This event will have some outdoor activities so we encourage you to dress for the weather.

This community gathering is free to attend, and we hope to create a warm and inviting atmosphere for everyone!

We are launching our boldest fundraising campaign yet—Rise & Resist—to build a vital, resilient 350 Wisconsin that can endure through these difficult times. Together, we can meet these challenges with courage and hope.

Unable to join us on Oct. 19 and still want to support 350 Wisconsin? Donate here!

Please note: This event replaces our usual Giving Tuesday celebration.