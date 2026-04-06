We Should Have Been DJs, Dauber, Buio Omega, Heather the Jerk

× Expand facebook.com/WSHBDJS The band We Should Have Been DJs. We Should Have Been DJs

media release: doors 8pm/show 9pm 21+ $10

We Should Have Been DJs

https://weshouldhavebeendjs.bandcamp.com/album/find-something-new-to-miss

-Madison DIY lifers playing heavy emo inflected, riff led punk

Dauber (Hudson, NY)

https://dauber.bandcamp.com/album/falling-down

-Heavy, yet filled with hooks and shades of power pop, NY's Dauber is the connecting tissue between punk, garage, and rock n roll. Featuring Mike Abbate from legends SCREAMING FEMALES

Buio Omega

https://buioomega69.bandcamp.com/album/on-the-prowl

-The trashiest, thrashiest, most rockin' and fun hardcore to come out of the Midwest in ages, Minneapolis's Buio Omega finally returns to Madison to wreak havoc

Heather The Jerk

https://heatherthejerk.bandcamp.com/album/scroll-if-you-love-devil

-Moving from lowkey solo project, to a powerhouse five-piece band Heather The Jerk showcases Madison's Heather Sawyer's melodic and pop structured songwriting genius, filled out with a crew of folks rambunctious and ramshackle