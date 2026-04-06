We Should Have Been DJs, Dauber, Buio Omega, Heather the Jerk
Gamma Ray Bar 121 W. Main St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
facebook.com/WSHBDJS
The band We Should Have Been DJs.
We Should Have Been DJs
media release: doors 8pm/show 9pm 21+ $10
We Should Have Been DJs
https://weshouldhavebeendjs.bandcamp.com/album/find-something-new-to-miss
-Madison DIY lifers playing heavy emo inflected, riff led punk
Dauber (Hudson, NY)
https://dauber.bandcamp.com/album/falling-down
-Heavy, yet filled with hooks and shades of power pop, NY's Dauber is the connecting tissue between punk, garage, and rock n roll. Featuring Mike Abbate from legends SCREAMING FEMALES
Buio Omega
https://buioomega69.bandcamp.com/album/on-the-prowl
-The trashiest, thrashiest, most rockin' and fun hardcore to come out of the Midwest in ages, Minneapolis's Buio Omega finally returns to Madison to wreak havoc
Heather The Jerk
https://heatherthejerk.bandcamp.com/album/scroll-if-you-love-devil
-Moving from lowkey solo project, to a powerhouse five-piece band Heather The Jerk showcases Madison's Heather Sawyer's melodic and pop structured songwriting genius, filled out with a crew of folks rambunctious and ramshackle