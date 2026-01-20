We Should Have Been DJs, Weird Place, Lunar Moth, Free Dirt, The Gubers
Gamma Ray Bar 121 W. Main St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
facebook.com/WSHBDJS
The band We Should Have Been DJs.
We Should Have Been DJs
media release: Let’s celebrate Tricia and raise some funds for the humane society with some of our fave local bands!!
Doors 7pm
Music 8pm
$15 suggested donation
(all donations go to the humane society in honor of Boris “Bo” the kitty)
