We Should Have Been DJs, Weird Place, Lunar Moth, Free Dirt, The Gubers

Gamma Ray Bar 121 W. Main St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: Let’s celebrate Tricia and raise some funds for the humane society with some of our fave local bands!!

Doors 7pm

Music 8pm

$15 suggested donation

(all donations go to the humane society in honor of Boris “Bo” the kitty)

Info

Gamma Ray Bar 121 W. Main St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Music
Google Calendar - We Should Have Been DJs, Weird Place, Lunar Moth, Free Dirt, The Gubers - 2026-02-06 20:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - We Should Have Been DJs, Weird Place, Lunar Moth, Free Dirt, The Gubers - 2026-02-06 20:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - We Should Have Been DJs, Weird Place, Lunar Moth, Free Dirt, The Gubers - 2026-02-06 20:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - We Should Have Been DJs, Weird Place, Lunar Moth, Free Dirt, The Gubers - 2026-02-06 20:00:00 ical