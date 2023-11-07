"We Stand on Their Shoulders": A History of Wisconsin Women and Voting

media release:  The Wisconsin History Makers Tour will bring history directly to local communities in every region of the state through pop-up exhibits, artifact displays, public programs, art installations, and other activities. 

The traveling display "'We Stand on Their Shoulders': A History of Wisconsin Women and Voting" explores moments when women in Wisconsin gained political rights and highlights a few key leaders. Covering the ratification of the 19th Amendment, 1921 Wisconsin Equal Rights Act, 1924 Indian Citizenship Act, and 1965 Voting Rights Act, the eight-panel display shares the important story of women's quest for political rights and recognition through quotes, photographs, and a timeline of events. 

The History Makers Tour is presented by Culver's and is made possible in part by the Institute of Museum and Library Services, Grant Number: MA-253159-OMS-23.

