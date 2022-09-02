We Stand With Ukraine

media release: Overt Space Gallery + Gift, 130 E Main St, Stoughton, September 2-24. Opening reception 6-8 pm, Sept. 2. The exhbiit features art from Ukrainian-based artists, as well as local Wisconsin artists, and a portion of the proceeds are going directly to Ukraine relief.

About the organizers:

In 2010, Ky Beskorovayny came to Cambridge, WI from his home country of Ukraine for a year of study abroad. After his year in Wisconsin, Ky went back home to Ukraine where started a popular science magazine (Kunsht), got married, and moved to Kyiv. When the war with Russia began, Ky got in touch with some of his former Cambridge classmates to help coordinate direct fundraising for military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine. Ky has worked with his old classmates, as well as other Ukrainian foreign exchange students(through Flex Fundrasing), to fundraise for items including ambulances for the front line and scopes and helmets for Ukrainian defense forces.

There are various large foundations and military aid from governments worldwide, but there are also smaller, more specialized needs, which those organizations have a hard time satisfying quickly. Those needs, like night vision scopes, walkie-talkies, tourniquets, medical kits, and others, are precious because they save lives in real time. Even a small donation can make a difference.