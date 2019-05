press release: 5K WALK&RUN - WE WALK/RUN FOR HER. SATURDAY, JUN 8 @ 9am BERNIE’S BEACH PARK 901 GILSON STREET MADISON 53715. FREE ENTERY/REGISTRATION AT www.werunforhermadison.weebly. com or call 608-514-2808. We walk/run for her to end violence against women and children.