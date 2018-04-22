We were made to be courageous!

press release: A post-Easter celebration of the life that comes from faith and the courage to do what we were made to do. This very special presentation will unfold as the Editor of the Wisconsin State Journal introduces stories of Courage Through Faith in our work on Earth as told by several storytellers, including Madison Police Chief Mike Koval.

Sunday, April 22, 6 pm to 8 pm, Saint Dennis Church, 413 Dempsey Road

FREE