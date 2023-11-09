media release: The traveling display "We Will Always Be Here: Wisconsin's LGBTQ+ Historymakers" explores the stories of Wisconsin's LGBTQ+ historymakers with a rich collection of examples of eight individuals across a wide spectrum of identities who have helped to empower others to make a positive change in the world. Meet some of our LGBTQ+ visionaries, changemakers, and storytellers, get inspired, and share your story.

The Wisconsin Historical Society is providing this display to schools, GSAFE programs, public libraries, historical societies, and civic organizations in Wisconsin. The ten panels of "We Will Always Be Here" tell the stories of LGBTQ+ historymakers in simple, graphic novel-inspired language, with original artwork by artist nipinet landsem.

nipinet landsem is an Indigequeer Anishinaabe and Michif artist currently based in Madison. They are a descendant of the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa and are deeply drawn to the history of the lakes and prairies on which they grew up. landsem is passionate about using art to tell contemporary Indigenous stories. They have been telling these stories with their tattoo clients for four years and are co-owner of giige, an Indigenous and queer-owned and focused artist collective.