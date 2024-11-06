We Will Be A Force Of Nature: Defending Our Communities & Our Planet From Trump

media release: There's no sugarcoating this. A second Trump presidency will be hard and dangerous. But we are not powerless. As we grieve, we also recommit to fighting back to protect our communities and our future, to do everything we can to block Trump and his extreme agenda, and to defend and build on the progress we've made over the last four years. We will be a force of nature.

During Trump's first term, the Sierra Club fought relentlessly to defend against his administration's attacks on climate progress, our communities, and clean air and water.

Now, we must again stand together to fight back. Join us tonight for a livestream event to be in community, hear how we’re preparing to block the Trump agenda, and find out how you can get involved.