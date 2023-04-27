media release: Fermat's Last Theater Co. presents: WE WILL NOT BE SILENT! Sophie Scholl and the White Rose

In 1942 and '43, a small group of students and one professor at the University of Munich clandestinely wrote, printed and distributed six leaflets calling for the overthrow of Hitler and the Nazi regime. They called themselves the White Rose, and knew that discovery would mean death. In February of '43, members of the group were caught when Sophie Scholl threw leaflets from a balcony in the atrium of a university building. The janitor, a faithful Nazi party member, saw them, locked the doors and called the Gestapo. The swift arrest and trial of all the key members led to their swift execution. They are remembered as heroes and martyrs today.

The reading is a partnership between Fermat's Last Theater, The Wisconsin Historical Society. UW Department of German/Nordic/Slavic + Languages and the UW Center for Religion and Global Citizenship. Ulrich Rosenhagen, director of the Center, will lead a post reading discussion