7:30 pm on 11/13-14 and 1:30 & 5 pm, 11/15.

media release:Get ready to rock out in a world where music has been banned, and individuality is against the rules! We Will Rock You: Young@Part takes you to a future where everything sounds the same, looks the same, and feels… totally boring. But deep beneath the surface, a group of rebellious kids called the Bohemians are ready to shake things up and bring real music back! Follow Galileo, a misfit dreamer who hears strange lyrics in his head, and Scaramouche, a bold and brilliant girl who won’t be silenced. Together, they escape from the Globalsoft Corporation and the evil Killer Queen, who’s determined to keep the world under her control. On the run, they join the Bohemians and search for the hidden place where the last guitar lies waiting—ready to wake the world with the power of rock and roll.

Featuring some of Queen’s biggest hits like “We Will Rock You,” “Another One Bites the Dust,” “Somebody to Love,” and “Don’t Stop Me Now,” this show is loud, proud, and packed with energy. It’s a hilarious, heart-pounding, head-banging adventure about finding your voice, standing out, and believing in the power of music.

We Will Rock You Young@Part is a family friendly production and is approximately 60-75 minutes in length. It features a cast of 6th-8th graders.