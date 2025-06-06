Wear Orange Weekend Kick-off

media release: Public Health Madison and Dane County Violence Prevention has been putting on Wear Orange Events since 2022 when we marched down park street in the wake of the Uvalde School Shooting. Every year the goal is to build community and spread awareness so that we can begin to end the cycle of gun violence. We still have work to do, but this event every year has been a call to the community to get involved and help in the work to end gun violence.

Wear Orange and National Gun Violence Awareness Day were inspired by Project Orange Tree, an awareness campaign to commemorate the life of Hadiya Pendleton and other victims of gun violence. On January 21, 2013, Hadiya marched in President Obama’s second inaugural parade. One week later, Hadiya was shot and killed on a playground in Chicago. Soon after this tragedy, Hadiya’s friends commemorated her life by wearing orange, the color hunters wear in the woods to protect themselves and others.

The color orange has a long and proud history in the gun violence prevention movement. Whether worn by Hadiya’s loved ones in Chicago, by hunters in the woods of Montana, or by activists like Erica Ford in New York—who spearheaded “orange as the color of peace”—orange honors the countless lives touched by gun violence every day in the United States.

Every year, #WearOrange expands, as community partners and gun safety advocates hold events and honor survivors with everything from community beautification projects to food drives, community gatherings, and more. This year, advocates will once again participate in every state and D.C

2025 events:

Mount Horeb event Kick off event: Friday, June 6, 4:00p-7:00p, Brix Cider 119 S 2nd St, Mount Horeb

Since the horrible tragedy that happened in Mount Horeb on May 1, 2024, the community has been trying to heal. PHMDC and Moms Demand Action partnered with a local business in Mount Horeb to host a kick-off to the weekend where we will have more information about gun violence awareness efforts as well as some Wear Orange Day art that will be on display. We will have some music and be in community with each other.

Vigil and Rally at the Capitol: Saturday, June 7, 6:00 PM – 7:30 PM, Capitol Steps Madison (W Mifflin & N Carroll)

Every life lost to gun violence is preventable and tragic. This year we are having a call to action at the steps of the capitol with a rally and vigil. We will have guest speakers and remember those we’ve lost to gun violence. We are hoping the community will come together and reflect on what they can do to help end the cycles of violence and make the community safer. We will have candles and ribbons for those in attendance.

Sunday Community event and Gathering: Saturday, June 8, 1 to 3:00 PM, Sherman Church Parking lot, 3705 N Sherman Ave, Madison

Every year since 2022 we have brought folks together around this Wear Orange message. This year we are partnering with Pastor David Hart from the North Sherman Ave. Church in Madison to have a community event full of food, music, kids activities and messages about gun violence and awareness. These events are meant to build community and being people together. We will have free food, with several food trucks giving out food. We will have music and we will have speakers.