media release: Join the Foundation for Black Women's Wellness on Saturday, October 28, dressed in your PINK best for our 1st Annual Wear Pink Day as we fight breast cancer together!

Breast cancer is a major threat to Black women, and at younger ages. Yet we know that prevention is key, and diagnosis is NOT a death sentence!

Enjoy lunch with Team FFBWW and special guest speakers as we share life-saving information, expert guidance, and stories of survival and triumph.