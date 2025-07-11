media release: Performances may be cancelled/postponed for any number of reasons, so always check for updates on our website and/or Facebook page.

Newly formed Iowa folk duo, WEARY RAMBLERS bring years of experience to the stage with award-winning songwriting and chemistry. CHAD ELLIOTT and KATHRYN FOX showcase multi- instrumental performances with tight harmonies and great storytelling.

Winners of 21st Annual International Acoustic Music Awards in "Best Group/ Duo category.

“That man’s music is as honest as was Woody Guthrie’s.”- Smithsonian Folkways Recordings

Chad Elliott blends folk roots and soulful writing to deliver an original sound with over two decades of being on the road. Elliott is lauded as “Iowa’s Renaissance man” by Culture Buzz Magazine. He has penned more than 1,500 songs in his career while also cultivating his skills as a painter, sculptor, illustrator and author. Elliott’s career demonstrates a love of folk, roots and singer-songwriter music. He has worked with and shared the stage with artists of the highest caliber, including Odetta, Tom Paxton, Loudon Wainwright III, Ruthie Foster, Greg Brown, Bo Ramsey, etc.

“When listening to Fox for the first time, one might wonder, how can a young woman make a violin sound so good?” – Cityview Magazine

Deemed “fiddler extraordinaire” in Cityview Magazine, Kathryn Fox is a DownBeat award winning artist. She played on the Grammy-nominated track “All My Tomorrows” with Kate McGarry. Kathryn toured internationally with fiddle troupe, Barrage 8, with shows in Europe, the U.S. and Canada. She has performed, recorded PBS specials and recorded with George Benson, The Beach Boys, The Eagles, Pharrell Williams, Natalie Cole, Gloria Estefan, Osmond Brothers, Gloria Gaynor, Chick Corea, Bobby McFerrin, Kenny Loggins, Mark O’Connor, Ryan Montbleau, Seth Walker, Edgar Meyer and Joshua Bell.